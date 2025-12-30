Silver Steadies After Biggest One-Day Drop In Over Five Years

Silver steadied after its biggest one-day drop in more than five years, as traders booked profit following a powerful year-end rally.

The white metal traded near $73 an ounce on Tuesday, following a 9% slide in the previous session, while gold was little changed after its steepest drop in two months. Precious metals slid as technical indicators showed advances had run too fast, with thin market liquidity exacerbating recent price swings.