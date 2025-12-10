Silver Soars To Record High, Far Outpaces Gold In 2025 — What's Driving The Rally?

Industrial consumption of silver has grown steadily over the past eight years, driven by sectors like electronics, solar panels, and EV components.

2016: 489.5 million troy ounces

2024: 680.5 million troy ounces

With strong fundamentals and macro tailwinds, silver’s rally underscores its dual role as an industrial metal and a safe-haven asset — positioning it as the star performer of 2025.

In a note released on Tuesday—a day before the Fed decision—Geojit Investment analysts saw silver March futures' immediate resistance at 1,83,141 per kg. In case of a further upside, the resistance may shift to Rs 1,84,540 and Rs 1,85,785.

They further indicated immediate support for the precious metal at Rs 1,80,497 per kg on the MCX. Any further decline will lead the support levels to go as low as Rs 1,79,252 and Rs 1,77,853.