Silver Prices Slip From Record High On Profit Booking And Revised Margin From MCX

International spot Silver prices declined as much as 3.47% to $50.55 during the day so far. It had hit a record high of $53.54 earlier during the day.

In India, spot prices have slipped to Rs 1,54,440 per kg today. Anuj Gupta, director of YA Director at YA Wealth Global, attributed this slip in price to profit booking. He also cited the margins increased by MCX on future positions. There has been a revision of Gold and Silver initial margin requirement or All variants, he noted.

Gold has been moved up to 7% from 6% earlier, while silver is now at 11.5% compared to 10% earlier. This change is applicable from today, as per the notice from MCX on Oct. 12.

Silver prices had hit an all-time high of $52.50 per ounce earlier in the day, as a short squeeze in London added momentum the rally, according to Bloomberg. The record run of these metals have been fueled by the surging demand for safe-haven assets. Gold had also climbed to another record high, adding on the eighth weel of straight gains.