Silver Prices Climb Past $40 As US Rate Cut Bets Fuel Investor Demand

Silver traded above $40 an ounce for the first time since 2011 as expectations grew for an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month, boosting investor appetite for precious metals.

Spot silver rose as much as 1.4% to $40.2920 an ounce on Monday, taking gains for this year to more than 40% in a rally alongside gold, platinum and palladium. Bullion climbed as much as 0.7% to start the week, hitting its highest since a record in April.

Precious metals have benefited from strong investor appetite for havens amid geopolitical tensions and uncertain financial conditions — including US President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks against the Fed that have sown concerns over the central bank’s independence.