Silver Price Surge Triggers Financial Crisis In Rajkot; 44 Traders Shut Shop: Report

A story published in local Rajkot-based newspaper Gujarat Mirror claims the rapid surge in silver prices across the globe has triggered a crisis, with up to 44 traders in the city declaring insolvency.

The report states that these firms were forced to declare insolvency after failing to pay outstanding liabilities reaching up to a combined total of Rs 3,500 crore.

The crisis unfolded when these Rajkot-based traders, who were betting on silver prices to remain stable, were caught in a short squeeze that led to rates skyrocketing beyond Rs 1.25 lakh per kilogram.

Gujarat Mirror reported on Tuesday that the volatility in silver prices trapped numerous traders, who had sold silver short, expecting prices to cap after a stellar 2025 that saw the precious metal deliver outstanding returns.