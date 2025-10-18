Silver Rates On Oct. 18: Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad On Dhanteras 2025
Silver has soared in recent weeks, with spot rates in India reaching around Rs. 1.57 lakh per kilogram today on the occasion of Dhantera
The latest silver prices on October 18, 2025, reveal interesting trends in major Indian cities ahead of the auspicious Dhanteras festival, a key occasion for purchasing precious metals. Silver rates have shown some recent corrections but remain strong due to festive demand.
According to the Bullions website, silver spot rates in India reached around Rs. 1.57 lakh per kilogram today on the occasion of Dhanteras.
The key reason for recent strength is attributed to a structural global supply-deficit and a surge in industrial demand (solar panels, electronics) in India.
Dhanteras 2025: Silver Prices In Major Indian Cities
The price for silver in Mumbai is Rs 1,850 for 10 grams, and Rs 18,500 for 100 grams. In Nagpur, the rate for silver is Rs 1,900 for 10 grams, and Rs 19,000 for 100 grams.
In Delhi, the silver price is Rs 1,850 for 10 grams, and Rs 18,500 for 100 grams. Kolkata's silver rate stands at Rs 1,889 for 10 grams, and Rs 18,890 for 100 grams.
In Bangalore, the price of silver is Rs 1,939 for 10 grams, and Rs 19,390 for 100 grams. Chennai and Hyderabad have the same rate, with silver costing Rs 2,030 for 10 grams, and Rs 20,300 for 100 grams. In Pune, the cost is Rs 1,850 for 10 grams, and Rs 18,500 for 100 grams. For other Indian cities, check the prices below:
Silver rates are reflective of market trends and interest rates. For the latest exact prices contact your local jeweller.
Silver Rates on Dhanteras 2025
Today, on Dhanteras 2025 , the silver market sees heightened activity and demand across India’s major cities, marking it as an important time for buyers and investors to track price movements closely.
These current rates provide a clear snapshot for consumers looking to make timely purchases in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
This data highlights a vibrant festival season with silver prices reflecting a mix of recent corrections and steady festive demand