Silver Rates On Oct. 18: Check Latest Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad On Dhanteras 2025

sasdtrThe latest silver prices on October 18, 2025, reveal interesting trends in major Indian cities ahead of the auspicious Dhanteras festival, a key occasion for purchasing precious metals. Silver rates have shown some recent corrections but remain strong due to festive demand.

It should be noted that silver has soared in recent weeks, with spot rates in India reaching around Rs. 1.57 lakh per kilogram today on the occasion of Dhanteras, according to the Bullions website.

The key reason for recent strength is attributed to a structural global supply-deficit and a surge in industrial demand (solar panels, electronics) in India.