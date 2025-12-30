Silver Price Forecast: Flash Crash Or Fresh Highs? What To Expect In 2026

Business NewsMarketsSilver Price Forecast: Flash Crash Or Fresh Highs? What To Expect In 2026
Motilal Oswal maintains a "buy-on-dips" stance, targeting Rs 2,46,000 a kilogram and a global price target of $77 an ounce.

30 Dec 2025, 05:24 PM IST i
While a $100 target remains realistic if supply constraints persist, analysts hover around more modest immediate targets (Image source: Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

As 2025 draws to a close, the silver market has shifted from a simple bull rally into seeing structural shifts, leaving investors to wonder: are we facing a "flash crash" or a climb to "fresh highs" in 2026?

On Monday, global silver prices hit a record $84 per ounce, according to Bloomberg. Monday’s session perfectly captured this volatility, despite the massive momentum, the market experienced a "see-saw" trade.

The white metal prices hit an all-time high of Rs 2,33,311 a kilogram and the intraday low for the day stood at Rs 2,33,279.

The Structural Transformation: Motilal Oswal’s View

A report from Motilal Oswal suggests this is not random volatility but the culmination of years of supply deficits.

The report highlights a "vault drain crisis" at the COMEX in late 2025, where 60% of registered inventory was claimed for delivery in just four days. With China, the world’s largest refiner, imposing new export licensing requirements on Jan. 1, 2026, global supply is expected to tighten further.

Motilal Oswal maintains a "buy-on-dips" stance, targeting Rs 2,46,000 a kilogram and a global price target of $77 an ounce.

The Bullish Extremes Vs Cautious Prudence

Expanding on the upside, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki believes the rally is just beginning.

"I believe $70–$200 silver could be an outside reality in 2026," he stated, urging investors that it is not too late to buy. Kedia Advisory has also moved its long-term price target up to Rs 3,00,000, viewing silver as a vital "digital-age metal" for clean energy, solar, and data centers.

The path to these highs may be rocky. Kedia Advisory also warned of a potential 'flash crash' scenario, stating, "Corrections of 28% to 30% cannot be ruled out, particularly if ETF-driven demand weakens."

Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic, has often suggested that the silver price could hit the $100 mark or even reach as high as $130 per ounce, according to InvestingNews.com.

While a $100 target remains realistic if supply constraints persist, analysts hover around more modest immediate targets.

