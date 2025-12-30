Silver Price Forecast: Flash Crash Or Fresh Highs? What To Expect In 2026

As 2025 draws to a close, the silver market has shifted from a simple bull rally into seeing structural shifts, leaving investors to wonder: are we facing a "flash crash" or a climb to "fresh highs" in 2026?

On Monday, global silver prices hit a record $84 per ounce, according to Bloomberg. Monday’s session perfectly captured this volatility, despite the massive momentum, the market experienced a "see-saw" trade.

The white metal prices hit an all-time high of Rs 2,33,311 a kilogram and the intraday low for the day stood at Rs 2,33,279.