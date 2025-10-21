Silver Plummets 6% As Traders Take Stock Of Record Rally

Gold and silver slid as traders took stock of record-breaking rallies, with technical indicators looking stretched while US-China tensions ease.

Bullion fell by as much as 2.6%, after hitting a fresh peak of $4,381.52 an ounce on Monday. Gold’s ferocious rally has measures like relative strength indicating that prices have passed well into overbought territory. A strengthening US dollar has also made precious metals more expensive for most buyers. Silver plummeted as much as 6.2%.

“In the last couple of trading sessions traders have increasingly been looking over their shoulders, as concerns about a correction and consolidation have arisen,” said Ole Hansen, commodities strategist at Saxo Bank AS. “It’s during corrections that a market’s true strength is revealed, and this time should be no different, with an underlying bid likely keeping any pullback limited.”

Demand for precious metals as haven assets has cooled as US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are set to meet next week to iron out their differences on trade, and a seasonal buying spree in India has ended.