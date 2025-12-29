New Day, New Record: Silver Overtakes Nvidia To Become Second-Largest Asset After Gold

Silver is a critical input for electric vehicles, solar panels, electronics and AI data centres. As governments push energy transitions and data infrastructure expands rapidly, demand has remained robust — and largely non-negotiable.

Despite being a precious metal, the silver market is now facing its fifth consecutive year of supply deficits. Mining output has failed to keep pace with consumption, and above-ground inventories are near historic lows.

In addition to the shortage, lower interest rates have amplified the appeal of non-yielding assets. Following three rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, investors are betting on further easing in 2026. A weaker dollar has added fuel to the rally.

Recent geopolitical flashpoints, including US actions in Venezuela and Nigeria, have also boosted haven demand. At the same time, a US Commerce Department probe into critical mineral imports has raised the prospect of tariffs or trade curbs on silver — adding another layer of uncertainty to already tight supply chains.