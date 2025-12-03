Silver Nears Record As US Payrolls Reinforce Fed Rate-Cut Bets

Silver traded near a record high after US payroll data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in its final policy meeting of 2025. Gold extended gains.

US companies shed payrolls in November by the most since early 2023, according to ADP Research data released Wednesday, adding to concerns about a more pronounced weakening in the labor market.

Bond yields and the dollar pushed lower, helping silver rebounding from a decline of 1.6%. Swap traders continued pricing in a quarter-point rate reduction at the Fed’s Dec. 9-10 meeting. Precious metals including silver and gold typically benefit in a lower rate environment.

The white metal has been on a tear recently, in part due to expectations that the US central bank will deliver further monetary easing and that a new Fed chair will likely mirror President Donald Trump’s view favoring lower interest rates.