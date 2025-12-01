Silver Nearly Doubles In 2025; Will It Hit $60 Next Year?

Silver’s spectacular run in 2025 has become one of the most defining market stories of the year, with the metal soaring nearly 100% and hitting fresh record highs. Often referred to as the “Devil’s Metal,” silver has dramatically outpaced gold and other major commodities, fuelled by a rare convergence of industrial demand, structural supply shortages, and strong investor interest.

The metal has rallied 93% year-to-date, surpassing a previous peak set during the historic London squeeze of October. Its meteoric rise has also coincided with growing chatter around potential tariffs after silver was added to the US Geological Survey’s critical minerals list, further boosting sentiment.

While gold has climbed 59% this year and crossed $4,000 an ounce, silver has been the standout performer, benefiting from both its precious metal appeal and its expanding role in clean energy and technology.