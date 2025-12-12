Silver Hits Rs 2 Lakh For The First Time On MCX — What's Fuelling The Rally?

Silver futures scaled a fresh record on Friday, as the metal's futures crossed the Rs 2 lakh per kilogram-mark for the first time on India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The futures, slated for March 2026 delivery, were priced at Rs 2,00,021 per kg at around 2:34 p.m. The white metal saw fresh demand on the back of supply deficit and higher industrial demand.

"Demand for silver has been boosted by sectors like solar energy, electric vehicles and semiconductors which continue to expand. Silver benefits from investor rotation into commodities and strong momentum in other metals which has lifted overall sentiment," according to Axis Mutual Fund.