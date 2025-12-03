Silver Hits Fresh Record High; Rally Poised To Test Rs 2 Lakh Mark

The metal had hit a record high on Monday after a trading outage on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange due a data-center fault adding to the ongoing supply shortage.

The rally is also triggered by multiple other high-impact factors. This included the US Geological Survey’s addition of silver to its Critical Minerals List, tariff fears, repeated global short squeezes, and chronic supply tightness across major hubs.

Adding to all these factors is the weak US economic data and rising Fed rate-cut expectations that further boosted non-yielding assets like silver, adding fuel to the rally.

In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,83,230, per kilogram, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 1,83,550 on Wednesday.

In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,83,690, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,83,310 per kilogram. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 1,84,080 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in India saw a minor decline to Rs 1,29,770. However, Spot gold also rose on Wednesday trading near $4,250 an ounce.