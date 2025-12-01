Silver Hits Fresh Record After Trading Outage, Supply Tightness

Silver jumped to a record, reinforcing a gain of nearly 6% in the previous session, when a trading outage added to ongoing supply tightness and rising expectations for an interest-rate cut in the US.

The precious metal rose as much as 1.4% to $57.29 in the spot market, surpassing a peak struck on Friday, when trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange was disrupted for several hours by a data-center fault. With Comex futures and options contracts affected, some traders said they had reverted to calling brokers and dealers by phone to hedge their exposures.

Silver has almost doubled in value this year and has gained for a sixth consecutive day. Its most recent surge has been supported by renewed concerns of tightness in the global market.