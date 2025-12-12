Silver Heads For 10% Weekly Gain In Speculative Surge

Silver jumped for a fourth day, as exchange-traded fund inflows, momentum-following and physical market tightness pushed the white metal toward its best year since 1979.

The precious metal rose to an all-time-high above $64 an ounce on Friday morning, with prices fluctuating wildly. Silver has gained about 10% this week, bolstered by dovish signals from the Federal Reserve, which made an expected rate cut and pointed to signs of weakening in the US labor market. Lower rates are a tailwind for non-interest bearing precious metals like silver.

Most analysts said the scale of the advance was difficult to connect to a single driver. Price gains in silver can sometimes spur further upside, as retail investors and momentum traders are drawn to the notoriously volatile metal.