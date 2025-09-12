Silver Futures Hit New Record High — Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Silver future prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange hit a new record of Rs 1,28,612. The Dec. 5 contracts have hit the fresh record. The spot prices of the white metal have also rallied to record highs this week.

Silver prices rose to Rs 1,26,810 per kilogram on the India Bullion Association on Friday. This compares to Rs 1,25,100 on Thursday. Sept. 5 futures for silver were trading 0.01% higher at Rs 1,26,951, earlier today before the future contracts hit the record high.