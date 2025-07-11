Silver Futures Hit Fresh Record High—Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

MCX Silver futures for Sept. 5 have hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,11,552 during trade on Friday. The silver futures for December have also hit a high of Rs 1,13,185 according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The spot price for silver stands at Rs 1,11,090 according to the India Bullion Association. Silver prices climbed 25% in the first half of 2025, nearly matching gold’s performance. An elevated gold-silver ratio highlighted silver’s relative value, while optimism in industrial metals due to US-China trade talks boosted it further. Global cues have pushed the industrial demand of the metal higher as well.

"Futures trading showed robust investor confidence, with net longs up 163% year-to-date. Retail demand varied globally—Europe and India saw gains, while the US faced profit booking and weaker demand. Looking ahead, silver’s momentum hinges on investor reactions if prices break the $40 mark," according to Amit Gupta, Research Support at Kedia Stocks & Commodities Research.

In Delhi, silver prices were higher at Rs 1,10,640 per kg and were trading at Rs 1,10,830 in Mumbai. Cities like Chennai, Bangalore, and Kolkata saw the spot price of the white metal trading comfortably over the Rs 1,10,000 mark.

"Going forward, the coin and bar market could witness strong two-way trading. A key uncertainty remains whether silver crossing the $40 mark will spur more buying or trigger heavy profit-taking. Finally, Silver’s strong performance in 2025 highlights investor confidence, but its future path depends on market sentiment and reactions as prices test key psychological levels," he added.