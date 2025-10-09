Silver ETFs Spark Frenzy As Prices Soar 9% Even As Metal Futures Slip — Here's Why

Investors in the Nippon India Silver ETF woke up to a shock on Thursday morning as the fund surged nearly 9% in just an hour, even while the underlying metal's price fell. The sudden disconnect has exposed a key vulnerability in one of India's hottest investment themes of 2025, raising concerns over liquidity mismatches in a market where thousands of crores are now at play.

Silver BeES touched an all-time high NAV of Rs 165 per unit, up over 9%, even as MCX Silver December futures declined 0.75% to Rs 1,48,738 per kg, a divergence that left traders scrambling for explanations. Here's the reason why:

ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, are designed to mirror the price of the underlying asset, in this case, silver. However, unlike mutual funds, ETF prices are dictated by demand and supply in the market. When investor optimism runs high, ETFs can trade at a premium to their Net Asset Value (NAV), and when sentiment sours, they can fall sharply below it.

The rush to buy silver ETFs on Thursday followed silver's record-breaking performance the previous day, when December futures settled at Rs 1,49,855 per kg, a 2.79% jump, after briefly breaching the Rs 1.5 lakh mark.

The anomaly comes amid an extraordinary year for silver investors. The metal has soared nearly 90% in 2025, driven by strong industrial demand and constrained supply. Globally, silver hit the $50 psychological mark on Thursday, with Comex Silver up about 70% year-to-date and MCX Silver up roughly 71%.