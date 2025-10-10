Silver ETFs: 'Be Careful', Deepak Shenoy Warns Against Surging Premium

The sharp gap between the trading price of silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the actual price of silver could expose a liquidity problem in one of India’s most popular investments this year, according to Deepak Shenoy, founder of Capitalmind.

The gap between the ETF market price and the metal’s value has raised questions about pricing and supply in the silver market.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Shenoy commented after the Nippon India Silver ETF (Silver BeES) jumped almost 9% in an hour. The post followed an earlier update by market analyst Kirtan A Shah, who noted that the ETF’s net asset value (NAV) hit Rs 165 even as silver futures on the commodity exchange were falling.

“Silver is apparently tough to source. The market maker of the silver ETF usually buys physical silver and exchanges it with the asset management company for ETF units to sell in the market. With low physical silver available, a market maker isn’t able to do this, so there are not enough sellers in the market,” Shenoy wrote.

He added, “This means the ETF trades much higher than it should. Be careful. Such demand–supply imbalances don’t last long.”