Silver Drops From Record High To Trade Lower By Nearly 3%, Gold Ends Four-Day Rally

On the global front, the March 2026 contract of silver retreated sharply from its record levels. On the Comex, the white precious metal declined by $3.49, or 4.51%, to $73.71 per ounce. Earlier in the session, silver futures breached the $80-per-ounce mark for the first time, reaching a record $82.67 per ounce, up by $5.47, or 7.09%.