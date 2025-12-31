Silver At Rs 2.5 Lakh: Can Demand Really Hold Up? A Cautionary Tale For Investors, Says Market Voice

At around Rs 2,50,000 per kg, the question is no longer about how high silver can go, it’s about whether industries can realistically keep using it at these prices, and what that would mean for the cost of everyday products.

Kirttan Shah, Founder and CEO of Truvanta Wealth, argues that in commodities, prices are largely driven by demand and supply. Higher prices eventually trigger more supply and reduce demand. The key question then is: where will fresh supply come from? He points to three key sources: