SignatureGlobal Shares Gain After Q1 Revenue More Than Doubles
The real estate developer reported a profit of Rs 6.8 crore during the April-June period, compared to a loss in Q1 FY24.
Shares of SignatureGlobal (India) Ltd. rose after the company's revenue more than doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company's revenue surged 141.61% year-on-year to Rs 400.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 166 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.
The real estate developer reported a profit during the April-June period, compared to a loss in Q1 FY24. It stood at Rs 6.8 crore.
Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—stood at Rs 2 crore, compared to a loss in the same period last year.
SignatureGlobal Q1 FY25 Result Highlight (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 141.61% at Rs 400.6 crore versus Rs 166 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 2 crore versus loss of Rs 10.1 crore.
Net profit at Rs 6.8 crore versus loss of Rs 7.2 crore.
Shares of SignatureGobal rose as much as 2.72% before paring gains to trade 0.31% higher at Rs 1,433.50 apiece as of 11:04 a.m. This compares to a 0.5% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 211.84% in the last 12 months and 62.59% year-to-date. The relative strength index was 45.68.
The two analysts tracking the company maintained a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 7.6%.