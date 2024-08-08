SignatureGlobal Shares Gain After Q1 Revenue More Than Doubles

Shares of SignatureGlobal (India) Ltd. rose after the company's revenue more than doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company's revenue surged 141.61% year-on-year to Rs 400.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Rs 166 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing.

The real estate developer reported a profit during the April-June period, compared to a loss in Q1 FY24. It stood at Rs 6.8 crore.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—stood at Rs 2 crore, compared to a loss in the same period last year.