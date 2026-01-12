Signatureglobal Shares Fall To Two-Year Low After Q3 Update

The shares of Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. fell on Monday to hit two-year low after the company announced its third quarter business update through the weekend.

The company reported a 27% decline in pre-sales for the quarter ended December at Rs 2,020 crore. On the other hand, collections went up 14% to Rs 1,230 crore, Signatureglobal said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

Signature Global informed that it has sold 408 units during the October-December period of this fiscal year, compared to 1,518 units in the year-ago period. In terms of area, the sales bookings fell to 1.44 million sq ft from 2.49 million sq ft.

The company did not mention any reason for the decline in sales bookings during the third quarter.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, Signature Global sales bookings fell 23% to Rs 6,680 crore from Rs 8,670 crore a year ago. The company sold 1,746 units during the same period of the 2025-26 fiscal year compared to 3,539 units in the year-ago period.