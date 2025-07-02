Sigachi Industries Ltd.'s share price slumped nearly 11% on Wednesday and extended losses to the third day. The share price started to log sharp losses after a fire incident at its Hyderabad facility on June 30. The incident has claimed at least 36 lives, PTI reported.Debris in the plant has been almost cleared, however, the company has not received a no objection certificate from the fire department. An investigation is required before identifying the root cause, the PTI report said.Sigachi Industries said that it is providing assistance to people injured and cooperating with the authorities for restoration and rescue operations. .Sigachi Industries' share price slumped 10.97% to Rs 41 apiece. The share price has been declining for five sessions, with the fall continuing after the incident. The share price pared some losses to trade 6.73% lower at Rs 42.96 apiece as of 11:51 a.m., as compared to a 0.19% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.The stock has declined 28.28% in 12 months, and 13.94% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 28.98, which implied the stock is slightly oversold..Stock Market Live: Sensex Down Nearly 200 Points; Nifty Falls As HDFC Bank Shares Weigh