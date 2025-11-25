Siemens Energy Shares Surge In Early Trade After Stellar Q4 — Details Inside

Shares of Siemens Energy Ltd. is buzzing in trade on Tuesday, gaining more than 4% on the back of a stellar fourth-quarter earnings in the financial year ending March 2025.

The stock reached an intraday high of Rs 3,294, compared to Monday's closing price of Rs 3,162. Shares of Siemens Energy have since retreated, currently trading at Rs 3,186, which accounts for gains of more than 0.7%.

This comes on the back of Siemens Energy's Q4 earnings that witnessed revenue growth of 27% at Rs 2,646 crore versus Rs 2,079 crore in the year-ago period.

The bottom line for Siemens Energy also increased 31% at Rs 360 crore, compared to Rs 274 crore in the year-ago period.

The profit margin was impacted by a change in revenue mix with a higher share of Project business, the company said. For the full year, the bottomline surged 83% to Rs 1,100 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation soared nearly 25% to Rs 479 crore, from Rs 385 crore. Higher raw material costs weighed on the margin, causing a 40 basis points contraction to 18.1%.

Income from the power transmission segment rose 48% and power generation by 11% during the quarter.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid from Feb. 18, 2026.