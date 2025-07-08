Siemens Energy Shares Hit Fresh High After Q2 Profit Rise; Stock Up 12% Since Listing

Siemens Energy India Ltd.'s shares rose for a second consecutive day to reach a fresh high on Tuesday. The company's second quarter financial results released a day ago heightened investor interest in the recently listed stock.

The company's revenue increased 57% to Rs 1,879 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 1,197 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit rose nearly 37% to Rs 246 crore.

The company follows a October-September financial year.

Jefferies said it expects Siemens Energy to see 50% earnings-per-share growth on a compounded annual basis till fiscal 2027. Analysts also project a robust power capex pipeline and operating leverage-linked margin accretion.

It noted that the company is incurring Rs 460 crore capex to double power transformer capacity and add large reactors to its portfolio by December 2025.