MarketsSiemens Energy Shares Hit Fresh High After Q2 Profit Rise; Stock Up 12% Since Listing
ADVERTISEMENT

Siemens Energy Shares Hit Fresh High After Q2 Profit Rise; Stock Up 12% Since Listing

Siemens Energy's revenue increased 57% to Rs 1,879 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 1,197 crore in the year-ago period.

08 Jul 2025, 12:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Siemens Energy share price rose nearly 3.6% intraday to a new record of Rs 3,106.5 apiece on the NSE. (Image source: Siemens Energy/X)</p></div>
Siemens Energy share price rose nearly 3.6% intraday to a new record of Rs 3,106.5 apiece on the NSE. (Image source: Siemens Energy/X)

Siemens Energy India Ltd.'s shares rose for a second consecutive day to reach a fresh high on Tuesday. The company's second quarter financial results released a day ago heightened investor interest in the recently listed stock.

The company's revenue increased 57% to Rs 1,879 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 1,197 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit rose nearly 37% to Rs 246 crore.

The company follows a October-September financial year.

Jefferies said it expects Siemens Energy to see 50% earnings-per-share growth on a compounded annual basis till fiscal 2027. Analysts also project a robust power capex pipeline and operating leverage-linked margin accretion.

It noted that the company is incurring Rs 460 crore capex to double power transformer capacity and add large reactors to its portfolio by December 2025.

ALSO READ

Stock Recommendations Today: HAL, Adani Power, Titan, Tata Motors, Siemens Energy On Brokerages' Radar
Opinion
Stock Recommendations Today: HAL, Adani Power, Titan, Tata Motors, Siemens Energy On Brokerages' Radar
Read More

Siemens Energy Shares Rise

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Siemens Energy share price rose nearly 3.6% intraday to a new record of Rs 3,106.5 apiece on the NSE.</p></div>

Siemens Energy share price rose nearly 3.6% intraday to a new record of Rs 3,106.5 apiece on the NSE.

Siemens Energy share price rose nearly 3.6% intraday to a new record of Rs 3,106.5 apiece on the NSE. The scrip was trading 2.3% higher as of 11:40 a.m. The benchmark Nifty 50 was flat.

The total traded volume was Rs 238.45 crore with nearly eight lakh shares changing hands, as per NSE data. The relative strength index was 72.

The stock has risen nearly 12% since listing on June 19. It was demerged from Siemens Ltd. in April.

Four analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Struggle To Break From Narrow Range; Titan Shares Weigh
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Struggle To Break From Narrow Range; Titan Shares Weigh
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT