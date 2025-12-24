Shyam Dhani Industries IPO, Final Day: GMP Soars; 90% Listing Pop Expected For Investors
The grey market premium for the SME IPO has gained by more than 30% since it opened for subscription on Dec. 22.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd. continued to witness strong demand on the second day of bidding on Dec. 23, with the issue getting subscribed 241 times.
According to the NSE data, the NSE SME issue of the spices manufacturer attracted bids for 94,91,30,000 shares against 39,38,000 shares on offer.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 10.69 times on the second day. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category saw a subscription of over 372 times, while retail investors oversubscribed their quota by over 350 times.
Amid the strong investor demand for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO shares, the GMP for the SME IPO has soared to a new high suggesting strong demand for the issue among private market investors. The latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates a significant listing gain, up to 90% listing pop for investors as subscription for the SME issue concludes today.
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO stood at Rs 62 per share on Dec. 24. The latest GMP hints at a potential listing price of Rs 132 per share, implying a premium of 88.57% over the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 70 per share.
Note: The GMP is unofficial and speculative in nature and does not represent confirmed market data. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO: Key Details
The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 38.49 crore. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 55 lakh equity shares. The price band for the NSE SME issue has been fixed at Rs 65 to Rs 70 per share.
Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of two lots comprising 4,000 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2.8 lakh per application. Small Non-Institutional Investors must bid for at least three lots, involving an investment of Rs 4.2 lakh. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate by applying for a minimum of eight lots, which requires an investment of Rs 11.2 lakh.
Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar.
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO Allotment And Listing Date
The share allotment status for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO expected to be finalised on Dec. 26. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts on Dec. 29, while refunds will also be processed on the same day.
The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Dec. 30.
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO: Use Of Proceeds
The company will allocate IPO funds for the installation of machinery at its existing manufacturing unit in Rajasthan. A portion of the funds will also be used for repayment of borrowings, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The Jaipur-based company is a leading manufacturer and exporter of premium spices, spice powder and whole spices, among other grocery products. Its product portfolio includes black salt, rock salt, rice, poha, kasuri methi and a wide range of herbs and seasonings.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.