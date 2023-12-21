Shriram Pistons Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Takahata Precision Acquisition

Shares of Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd. were locked in upper circuit on Thursday, after the company acquired an additional 62% stake in Takahata Precision India Pvt.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SPR Engenious Ltd., acquired the additional stake to increase its total holding to 75%.

Post acquisition, Takahata Precision has become a subsidiary of the company.

The decision to expand its existing product portfolio into new areas, like automotive and other industrial segments, was taken by Shriram Pistons to meet its vision for growth and diversification, an exchange filing said.