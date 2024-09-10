Shriram Finance Top Executive Says Plans Afoot To List Both Insurance Arms In Two Years

Shriram Finance Ltd. plans to list its general and life insurance subsidiaries in the next two years, Executive Vice Chairperson Umesh Revankar said on Tuesday.

Shriram General Insurance will list first and then Shriram Life Insurance, according to Revankar. "Both are doing very well, and we have not added any capital to both of these companies."

"Both general and life insurance arms, we will be looking to list in one or two years from now. But we first need to reach the scale," Revankar told NDTV Profit, on the sidelines of an event announcing former cricketer Rahul Dravid as the company's brand ambassador.

Shriram Group houses both Shriram General Insurance and Shriram Life Insurance in a joint venture with South African company Sanlam.