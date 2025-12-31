Business NewsMarketsShriram Finance To Trent: Top Stock Market Winners And Losers Of 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Finance To Trent: Top Stock Market Winners And Losers Of 2025

Sectoral trends and stock-specific moves told a more dramatic story.

31 Dec 2025, 04:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sectoral trends and stock-specific moves told a more dramatic story (Image source: Canva AI)</p></div>
Sectoral trends and stock-specific moves told a more dramatic story (Image source: Canva AI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Indian equity markets delivered a mixed performance in 2025, with benchmark indices posting moderate gains, while sectoral trends and stock-specific moves told a more dramatic story. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 10.5%, supported by strong rallies in financials and autos, even as small-cap stocks slipped 6%.

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Shriram Finance Ltd emerged as the biggest gainer, soaring 71%, followed by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which saw 54% gains, Eicher Motors that zoomed 51%, Hindalco Industries with 47% gains, SBI Life Insurance with a 46% surge, and Bajaj Finance which saw 44% gains. These gains were driven by earnings and sectoral tailwinds in autos and financial services.

On the flip side, Trent led the losers with a steep 40% decline, spotlighting the pressure on retail and discretionary spending. Tech majors also struggled, with TCS down 21% and HCL Tech losing 15%, while Tata Motors (PV) fell 18% and Powergrid slipped 14%, signaling weakness in IT and select industries.

ALSO READ

Outlook 2026: Will India Outperform EMs Or Get Hurt By Valuations? Market Expert Eyes A Silver Lining
Opinion
Outlook 2026: Will India Outperform EMs Or Get Hurt By Valuations? Market Expert Eyes A Silver Lining
Read More

The broader market saw sharper contrasts. In the Nifty Midcap 100, L&T Finance surged 131%, while Aditya Birla Capital doubled, zooming 100%, and AU Small Finance Bank jumped 80%.

On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services plunged 40%, with Premier Energies declined 37% and Kalyan Jewellers down 36%, was among the worst performers.

Small-cap action was even more volatile. Force Motors skyrocketed 217%, followed by Ather Energy, which was up 151%, and Hindustan Copper with 112% gains, reflecting strong momentum in niche plays. Tejas Networks crashed 62%, and Ola Electric tumbled 57.5%, highlighting risks in emerging tech and EV segments.

Sectorally, PSU Banks, which was up 31%, Metals that gained 29.5%, and Autos which was up 23% outperformed, while IT declined 12%, Realty dipped 17%, and FMCG which was down 2.28% lagged.

ALSO READ

2026 Portfolio Rebalancing: How Much Should You Allocate To Gold, Equity, Debt, Real Estate?
Opinion
2026 Portfolio Rebalancing: How Much Should You Allocate To Gold, Equity, Debt, Real Estate?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT