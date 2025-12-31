Shriram Finance To Trent: Top Stock Market Winners And Losers Of 2025

Indian equity markets delivered a mixed performance in 2025, with benchmark indices posting moderate gains, while sectoral trends and stock-specific moves told a more dramatic story. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 10.5%, supported by strong rallies in financials and autos, even as small-cap stocks slipped 6%.

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, Shriram Finance Ltd emerged as the biggest gainer, soaring 71%, followed by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which saw 54% gains, Eicher Motors that zoomed 51%, Hindalco Industries with 47% gains, SBI Life Insurance with a 46% surge, and Bajaj Finance which saw 44% gains. These gains were driven by earnings and sectoral tailwinds in autos and financial services.

On the flip side, Trent led the losers with a steep 40% decline, spotlighting the pressure on retail and discretionary spending. Tech majors also struggled, with TCS down 21% and HCL Tech losing 15%, while Tata Motors (PV) fell 18% and Powergrid slipped 14%, signaling weakness in IT and select industries.