Shriram Finance Shares Surge In Trade After Bullish Brokerage Calls — Check Target Price

Shriram Finance shares are buzzing in trade on Monday after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted its September quarter results, which showed strong momentum.

The stock is trading at Rs 789, which accounts for gains of more than 5%. The shares had reached an intraday high of Rs 794, which compares to Friday's closing price of Rs 748.

The sharp rally in Shriram Finance comes on the back of second-quarter earnings that witnessed margin improvement on lower cost of funds.

Lower credit costs also aided the NBFC's profitability metrics, while operating expenses were lowered thanks to branch consolidation and lower employee count.