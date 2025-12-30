Shriram Finance Gets Rare Score In Major CARE Credit Rating Upgrade

In a major development for Shriram Finance Ltd., the non-banking financial company has received a credit rating upgrade by Care Ratings, marking its first such update since MUFG acquired a stake in the firm.

CARE Ratings has upgraded the credit rating of Shriram Finance to CARE AAA; Stable from CARE AA+; Stable. The rating agency also re-affirmed CARE A1+ for the Company’s Commercial Paper.

CARE Ratings has upgraded Shriram Finance’s credit rating for its Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and subordinated Debt.

A key driver behind the credit rating upgrade has been MUFG's massive Rs 40,000 crore investment into the company, with the Japan-based firm acquiring 20% stake in Shriram Finance.

In addition, the NBFC has also shown improved financial profile, stronger liquidity position as well as reduced leverage.

The company has also registered consistent asset quality and robust risk management practices, in addition to sustained profitability and healthy growth in loan book.