Shringar House Of Mangalsutra Listing Date: What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Market Debut This Week

The share allotment for Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO was finalised on Monday, September 15, following the successful subscription. The initial public offering of Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO was subscribed 60.29 times across investor categories, with bids for over 102 crore shares against 1.7 crore shares on offer.

The IPO applicants are now keeping a watch on the grey market premium (GMP) of the Shringar House of Mangalsutra, ahead of its debut on the exchanges.

The company will initiate the transfer of shares to the Demat accounts and refunds on September 16. Shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Sept. 17.

Here is a look at the latest GMP and expected listing price for the shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra.