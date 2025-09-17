Shringar House Of Magalsutra Share Price Rallies 13% After Listing

The shares of Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO debuted at 14.2% premium over the issue price at Rs 188.5 at NSE over issue price of Rs 165. The shares have been listed on the BSE with a 13.8% premium at Rs 187.7, with the issue price of Rs 165 as well.

The company's initial public offering was bid 60.29 times on its third and final day of bidding on Friday. The issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after its launch on Wednesday. On its second day, the IPO was overbooked 8.24 times the offer.

The last grey market premium for Shringar House Of Mangalsutra was around Rs 31. This had implied an estimated listing price od Rs 196, which was slightly higher than the listing price on Wednesday.

The GMP had indicated a listing gain of 19%, as per Investorgain.com compared to the 14% premium it listed with. The demand for the maiden offering was led by qualified institutional buyers, followed by non-institutional investors.