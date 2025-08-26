Shreeji Shipping Global Share Price: Stock List At 8% Premium After Solid IPO Bidding

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. made its market debut on Tuesday, listing at a premium of 8% over the IPO price. The scrip opened at Rs 271.85 apiece on the BSE and Rs 270 on the NSE. The IPO issue price was Rs 252.

The initial public offering was a book-built issue of Rs 410.71 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares.

The issue was oversubscribed 58.1 times on the last day of bidding on Aug. 21. The allotment of shares was finalised the following day, Aug. 22. The issue drew bids for 66.28 crore shares against the 1.14 crore shares on offer.

Qualified Institutional Buyers drove the strong demand for the issue, bidding 110.41 times their allotted quota. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 72.7 times, while the retail investors’ portion saw 21.94 times subscription.