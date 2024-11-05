Should You Tweak Your SIP Or Invest In Lumpsum To Benefit From The Market Dip?

When it comes to benefiting from the market dip, investors need to adopt different strategies based on the investment route that they have chosen. Investors who already have a SIP in place may have to adopt a different strategy from those investing in lumpsum when buying a dip.

India's benchmark stock indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, closed at their lowest levels in over a month on Monday. The Nifty 50 settled 309.00 points, or 1.27%, lower at 23,995.35. The index fell as much as 2.01% during the day to 23,816.15—a first since Aug. 6.

After the major slip on Monday, investors need to ensure that their goals, method and time horizon are clear.

"Usually what I've seen is, when there is a sharp correction over a short period of time, the recovery is also pretty fast. In cases like this, even if investors tweak their SIPs they won't be able to get the benefit," said Vinit Iyer, principal manager of Prudeno Wealth.

"One can increase their SIP every year to take advantage of good compounding, but in dips like this, SIP may not work like lumpsums," he said.