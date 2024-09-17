Should You Book Profits Or Hold On To Bajaj Housing Finance Shares? Analysts Decode

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., which witnessed a bumper listing at Dalal Street on Monday, could continue to yield returns for investors who were allotted shares in the the initial share sale, said analysts.

Shweta Daptardar, vice president of equity research in the BFSI division at Elara Securities Indian Pvt. told NDTV Profit that investors should look out for every opportunity to invest in the shares of the NBFC.

“One should wait for the subscription and should jump into the stock with every correction, if there is any. You should be buying it even if there is no correction today,” she said.

Bajaj Housing Finance is the second-largest company in its segment after LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

Shares of the company listed at Rs 150 on Monday on the bourses, a premium of 114% on its IPO price of Rs 70 apiece. The stock eventually hit the upper circuit of 10% to touch Rs 164.99 per share.