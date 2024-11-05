Should Mutual Fund Investors Buy This Dip? Here Are Three Tips From Financial Advisors

Investor behaviour during a market fall sheds light on their perspective of market cycles and the larger story.

The Nifty 50 has fallen 8.7% from the peak, as it slipped below the 24,000 mark. Landing at a three-month low, the markets have been experiencing a broad correction after the record highs on Sept. 27.

India's benchmark stock indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, closed at their lowest levels in over a month on Monday. The Nifty 50 settled 309.00 points lower, after it fell as much as 2.01% during the day, at 23,816.15—a first since Aug. 6.

Now, those investors looking to buy more units in the long term tend to look at market dips as opportunities to buy at a cheaper price. With a correction of over 5%, here are advisors' takes on buying this dip.