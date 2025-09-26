Should FPIs Return To India? HSBC Says Time's Right — Here's Why; Check Top Stock Bets

As the Indian market gears up for another earnings season, HSBC believes the time is right for foreign investors to return after an extended period of weakness and macro turmoil that has stifled growth.

In its latest India Strategy report, HSBC analyst Prerna Garg pointed out that a combination of low valuation, a slow recovery in earnings and a low foreign fund positioning makes it an ideal staging ground for foreign investors to return to India.

Foreign investors, over the last 12 months, have avoided the Indian markets as they went through a strong correction. Despite the recent surge, the Nifty50 benchmark is still down over 5% in the past year.

So far in September, they have offloaded equities worth Rs 13,450 crore. The FPIs' net selling in August stood at Rs 34,993 crore, and in July, it was Rs 17,741 crore. However, they were net buyers of equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

But HSBC believes the time is right for these investors to return. This is in line with an earlier note on HSBC, which suggested that valuations are no longer a concern for Indian markets after strong corrections and that Sensex could soon reach 94,000.