Shivalik Bimetal Controls' Promoters Exit Company After Rs 632-Crore Stake Sale

Promoters of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. offloaded on Friday stakes worth Rs 632 crore through open market transactions. SBI Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and UTI Mutual Fund were among the buyers.

Angad Estates, Ultra Portfolio Management and Amar Engineering Co., promoters of Shivalik Bimetal Controls, exited the company after they sold 8.62%, 4.98% and 3.68% respectively. The three promoters sold their stake at Rs 610.6 apiece, according to the block deal data on the NSE.

BS Sandhu & Associates (P), another promoter of the company, sold 4 lakh shares, representing a 0.69% stake, at Rs 610.6 apiece. B.S Sandhu held a 1.49% stake in the company as of June 2024.