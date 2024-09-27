Shivalik Bimetal Controls' Promoters Exit Company After Rs 632-Crore Stake Sale
SBI Mutual Fund bought 5.39% and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund acquired 3.07% at Rs 610.6 per share.
Promoters of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. offloaded on Friday stakes worth Rs 632 crore through open market transactions. SBI Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and UTI Mutual Fund were among the buyers.
Angad Estates, Ultra Portfolio Management and Amar Engineering Co., promoters of Shivalik Bimetal Controls, exited the company after they sold 8.62%, 4.98% and 3.68% respectively. The three promoters sold their stake at Rs 610.6 apiece, according to the block deal data on the NSE.
BS Sandhu & Associates (P), another promoter of the company, sold 4 lakh shares, representing a 0.69% stake, at Rs 610.6 apiece. B.S Sandhu held a 1.49% stake in the company as of June 2024.
On the other hand, SBI Mutual Fund bought 5.39% and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund acquired 3.07% at Rs 610.6 per share. UTI Mutual Fund also bought 10.14 lakh shares representing 1.76%.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund and Sundaram Mutual Fund acquired 1.73%, 1.56% and 1.14% respectively at Rs 610.6 apiece. While Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc bought 1.08%, HSBC Mutual Fund bought 5.73 lakh shares at Rs 610.6 apiece.
Shares of Shivalik Bimetal Controls closed 0.30% higher at Rs 621.95 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.31% decline in the benchmark Sensex.