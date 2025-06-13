Shipping Corporation, GE Shipping At Six-Month High Amid Israel-Iran Tensions, Fuel Tanker Rate Surge Hopes

There are fears that Iran will close off the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical checkpoint for global oil shipments and any disruption in route could impact the movement of materials.

After the attack, the markets crashed with the Nifty 50 falling as much as 1.67% to 24,473, the lowest level since May 22. The Sensex declined 1.64% to 80,354.59, the lowest level since May 9.

Additionally, oil prices in the international markets advanced as traders flock to the safe-haven assets after geopolitical tension rose again, following Israel's air strikes in Iran.

Brent crude August future contract surged 13.8% to $78.50 a barrel, the highest level since Jan. 27. It was trading 8.72% higher at $75.36 a barrel as of 9:32 a.m.