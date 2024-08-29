Shipping Corp Gets GST Notice Of Rs 160 Crore

Shipping Corp. has received a demand notice of approximately Rs 160.4 crore from the Maharashtra goods and services tax department for alleged mismatches in input tax credit and differences in turnover in the returns.

The notice, dated Aug. 28, comprises a tax component of Rs 77.7 crore along with interest and penalties. The discrepancies were identified during a GST audit for financial year 2019–20, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

SCI is preparing to file an appeal before the joint commissioner of state tax (appeal). The company asserted that the demand was "not maintainable" and, therefore, there would not be any material financial impact.