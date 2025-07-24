Sharp Short Covering Looms Over Thursday F&O Expiry — What It Means For Traders

A sudden jump in the market saw traders clambering for puts in the market ahead of Thursday's weekly expiry. The benchmark Nifty 50 index closed above the 25,200 mark, pushing investors to unwind their calls and take up positions at 25,500 levels.

The Nifty July Futures witnessed short covering, reducing its open interest by over Rs 900 crore. The July Nifty futures open interest stood at Rs 32,000 crore at the close on Wednesday.

As the market turned around post noon, aggressive put writing began pushing the shorts and call writers to cover their positions.

The options contract was most active, as aggressive put writing in the afternoon saw the market put-call ratio rise to 1.29.

Nifty options are seeing intraday volatility with significant position unwinding at the end of the day.