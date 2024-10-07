Shares Of Saj Hotels Hit 5% Upper Circuit After Listing At Discount

The Saj Hotels IPO was open for subscription between Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. The public offer was subscribed over 5.44 times with retail investors leading the demand. The retail portion of Saj Hotels IPO was booked over 8.65 times followed by the qualified institutional buyers quota which was subscribed 3.08 times. The non-institutional investor allocation of the offer was booked 2.07 times.

The allotment of shares in Saj Hotels IPO was finalised on Oct. 3.

Saj Hotels Ltd. aimed to raise Rs 27.63 crore through a fresh issue of 42.5 lakh shares in the IPO.

Saj Hotels IPO was a fixed price issue, offering shares at Rs 65 apiece. Satellite Corporate Services Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.

Retail investors could have bid in the public offer with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, totalling an investment of Rs 1,30,000.