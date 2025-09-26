Shares Of Saatvik Green Energy To List Today; Latest GMP Indicates Muted Debut

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, September 26. The share allotment status for the Saatvik Green Energy initial public offering (IPO) was confirmed on September 24. The transfer of shares to successful bidders and refunds for non-allottees were completed on September 25.

Those who received allotments are now keeping an eye on its grey market premium (GMP) ahead of its listing today. The subscription window for the IPO was open from September 19 to Sept. 23.

The IPO of Saatvik Green Energy was subscribed 6.57 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 23. The issue received bids for 9,38,08,672 shares against 1,42,71,970 offered.

Here’s a look at what the GMP indicates for the issue in the run-up to its listing.