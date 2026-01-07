HDFC Bank Shares Trade At Three-Month Low — Here's Why

Shares of HDFC Bank remain to be in focus for the second consecutive session. This is after its American Depositary Receipts fell 6.33% to $34.17 on Tuesday. Additionally, the private bank has 3.93 million shares traded in a block deal today.

HDFC Bank's stock is trading more than a percent lower at Rs 951.55 apiece. The bank is one of the top losing stocks on the Nifty 50 currently. Since it is one of the biggest contributors, this dip is dragging the entire index lower.

This dip comes even as India’s largest private sector lender reported robust growth across key business indicators for the third quarter ended December, according to its latest operational update.