Share Price Of Shyam Dhani Industries In Focus Today: GMP Signals Close To 100% Listing Gain

The listing date for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO on the NSE SME platform is Tuesday, December 30. Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Dhani Industries remains in focus following a robust subscription, with the latest GMP indicating a strong listing gain for IPO investors.

The share allotment status of Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was finalised on Friday, December 26, after receiving an exceptional response from investors during the subscription period. The company processed refunds and transfer of shares to demat accounts on Monday, December 29.

The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO, which was open for subscription from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, was overall subscribed 988.29 times, with bids for 361.51 crore shares against 36.58 lakh shares on offer.