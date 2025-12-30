Share Price Of Shyam Dhani Industries In Focus Today: GMP Signals Close To 100% Listing Gain
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 38.49 crore, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 55 lakh shares.
The listing date for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO on the NSE SME platform is Tuesday, December 30. Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium (GMP) for the initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Dhani Industries remains in focus following a robust subscription, with the latest GMP indicating a strong listing gain for IPO investors.
The share allotment status of Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was finalised on Friday, December 26, after receiving an exceptional response from investors during the subscription period. The company processed refunds and transfer of shares to demat accounts on Monday, December 29.
The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO, which was open for subscription from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, was overall subscribed 988.29 times, with bids for 361.51 crore shares against 36.58 lakh shares on offer.
Shyam Dhani Industries Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP
The latest GMP for the Shyam Dhani Industries SME IPO stood at Rs 68 at on December 30. This means that the shares of Shyam Dhani Industries are expected to list on the NSE SME at Rs 138 per share, indicating a gain of 97.14% over the upper end of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Shyam Dhani Industries IPO And Company Details
The Shyam Dhani Industries IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 38.49 crore. The SME IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 55 lakh shares. The IPO price band was set at Rs 65 to Rs 70 per share.
The lot size for an application was 2,000 shares. Retail investors were required to apply for at least two lots, or 4,000 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,80,000.
Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar. Holani Consultants Pvt. Ltd. also acts as the market maker.
Shyam Dhani Industries, established in 1995, is a certified manufacturer and exporter of premium spices, spice powders, whole spices and other grocery products.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.