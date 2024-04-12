Nifty, Sensex Trade Lower As Fed Rate Cut Hope Wanes On Upbeat US Data: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading lower through midday on Friday, led by losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The indices fell as back-to-back strong US economic data, including a better-than-expected CPI in March, pushed back expectations of an earlier rate cut by the Fed.

At 12:44 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 traded 181.95 points, or 0.59%, lower at 22,571.85, and the BSE S&P Sensex fell 605 points, or 0.8%, to trade at 74,402.42.

Milan Vaishnav, founder and technical analyst of Gemstone Equity Research, expects the Nifty to neither slide nor give any "runaway kind of price". He expects the Nifty to trade between 22,400 and 23,000.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank will be relatively stronger than the 50-stock index, he said. "As long as it trades above 48,700, all technical rebounds will play out far better in the Nifty Bank," Vaishnav said.