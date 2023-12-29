Shakti Pumps Stock Jumps On Rs 258-Crore Order From Haryana Goverment

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. shares rose on Friday after it won an order worth Rs 258 crore from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department.

The order involves supply, installation and commissioning of 6,408 solar water pumping systems, an exchange filing said. The order has to be completed within 90 days from the date of issue of work order.

This is the second work order the company has won under the KUSUM-3 scheme from HAREDA.