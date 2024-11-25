NDTV ProfitMarketsShakti Pumps Share Price Locked In Upper Circuit As Stock Trades Ex-Bonus
ADVERTISEMENT

Shakti Pumps Share Price Locked In Upper Circuit As Stock Trades Ex-Bonus

Shakti Pumps has fixed Nov. 25 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the bonus issue.

25 Nov 2024, 10:53 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shakti Pumps share price rose as much as 5% to Rs 826.75 apiece. (Photo: Shakti Pumps website)</p></div>
Shakti Pumps share price rose as much as 5% to Rs 826.75 apiece. (Photo: Shakti Pumps website)

Shakti Pumps India Ltd.'s share price jumped to its upper circuit limit as it traded without the value of its upcoming 5:1 bonus issue. The stock continued its rise following a one-day fall post its four-day rally, in which it had gained nearly 13%.

The company has fixed Monday, Nov. 25 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the bonus issue, it said in a Nov. 11 exchange filing.

In its board meeting on Oct. 7, the company recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1. This means five new fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each will be allotted for every one existing fully paid up equity share held by eligible shareholders on the record date.

Shakti Pumps Share Price Today

The scrip rose as much as 5% to Rs 826.75 apiece. It was locked in its 5% upper circuit, as of 10:24 a.m. This compares to a 1.7% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

It has risen nearly 400% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.16.

The one analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Turn Positive On Monthly Basis As They Trade Nearly 2% Up
Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Turn Positive On Monthly Basis As They Trade Nearly 2% Up
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT